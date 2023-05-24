Report: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey found dead in Nashik hotel; Police question hotel staff

Nitesh Pandey, a popular face in the Telly world passed away on Tuesday, May 23 at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest. His brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news while taking to ETimes. The actor was also seen in several Bollywood films. The industry is mourning the demise of the talented actor. He was recently seen in the popular TV drama Anupamaa as Dheeraj Kapoor. While initially, it was reported the actor passed away due to cardiac arrests, several new developments have occurred in this case.

Nitesh Pandey found dead in a hotel in Nashik

It was reported the actor passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51. Recent reports suggest that he was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri in Nashik, Maharashtra. As per sources, the police are investigating the matter and the postmortem report is awaited. Police are also questioning the hotel staff and close family members of the actor. According to the police, he was a regular at the hotel. An officer said, "He is a regular visitor to the hotel. We have come to know that Pandey would often come here (to the hotel), stay and write his stories. He would do this to avoid any kind of disturbance."

Reportedly, Nitesh Pandey went to Igatpuri for a shoot and was staying at the hotel where he was found dead. The actor suffered cardiac arrest at 2 am and is believed to have died almost immediately. Nitesh’s brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar also shared that Nitesh didn’t suffer from any heart ailments.

Work front

Nitesh Pandey also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Om Shanti Om. Most recently, he was seen as Dheeraj Kapoor in the telly show Anupamaa. His co-star Rupali Ganguly shared a great bond with him. The actress expressed her shock and said, “He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet."