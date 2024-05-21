Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to begin soon. The makers are on the lookout for impressive contestants who can helm the show. The producers will be adding new interesting elements to the show to make it more entertaining. Every year, around Bigg Boss, many celebrities get approached and are speculated to be part of the show. This year is no different! As per the latest reports, actress Ada Khan might participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Ada Khan approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3

As per a report in ETimes, Baalveer 4 and Baalveer 3's antagonist, Ada Khan, has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Khan has a 'bindaas' personality, making her a perfect fit for the show. Viewers loved her performance in the Baalveer series, and they'll surely be elated watching Khan take on the most controversial reality show and display her true personality.

Take a look at Ada Khan's performance in Baalveer 4:

Ada Khan confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3

Talking to the same publication, Ada confirmed the buzz and revealed that she has been approached for the show; however, she has yet to confirm her presence on it as they're still discussing the offer and it is in a very initial stage.

Ada added that if everything falls into place, she would like to take up the reality show, as she is quite fond of it.

Salman Khan might skip hosting; is Anil Kapoor to take over as host?

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan is facing availability issues and thus makers have approached Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt. Among these three popular celebrities, Anil Kapoor stands a brighter chance to replace Salman Khan and host the OTT version of Bigg Boss. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

