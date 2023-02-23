Report: Barkha Sengupta and Ashish Sharma are dating
Actor Barkha Sengupta got separated from Indraneil Sengupta after 13 years of marriage. Recently, dating rumors sparked between her and Ashish Sharma.
Actors Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta were once considered one of the most loved couples and fans loved their chemistry. The couple met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and got married in 2008. But since 2021, their marriage has been going through a tough phase and the couple went separate ways. Although they have both maintained a private life on social media, reports have confirmed that they are living separately. Recently, rumors are abuzz that Barkha Sengupta has found love again.
Rumors are doing the rounds that Barkha is dating actor-producer Ashish Sharma. He is popular for his role in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. An exclusive source revealed in Hindustan Times, “The two started dating [sometime] last year. Barkha is an extremely private person and doesn’t like talking about her personal life. She wants to stay away from any kind of publicity, especially around her relationships. However, the two never shy away from going out together in public. They have been friends first and then love kicked in.”
Recently, the actress has been spotted at Ashish Sharma’s birthday party at his house. According to reports, they danced and partied together. However, both of them refrained from commenting on their relationship. Although the couple does not post any photos together on social media, Barkha regularly comments on Ashish's posts. Take a look at a recent comment that caught our attention.
Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta
Barkha has been married to Indraneil for more than ten years and the couple has an 11-year-old daughter, Meira Sengupta. Although they have separated, they have not filed for divorce yet. Last year Barkha said that she is still using her husband’s surname because they are married on paper. The news of their separation made headlines in early 2021. According to reports, it is due to the actor’s alleged proximity with Bengali actress, Ishaa Saha that led to the separation.
On the professional front, Barkha Sengupta was last seen in the Zee5 web series Mukhbir - The Story Of A Spy. In an interview last year, she shared that since she is a single parent, she has taken a break from work commitments.
