Report: Barkha Sengupta and Ashish Sharma are dating

Actors Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta were once considered one of the most loved couples and fans loved their chemistry. The couple met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and got married in 2008. But since 2021, their marriage has been going through a tough phase and the couple went separate ways. Although they have both maintained a private life on social media, reports have confirmed that they are living separately. Recently, rumors are abuzz that Barkha Sengupta has found love again.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Barkha is dating actor-producer Ashish Sharma. He is popular for his role in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. An exclusive source revealed in Hindustan Times, “The two started dating [sometime] last year. Barkha is an extremely private person and doesn’t like talking about her personal life. She wants to stay away from any kind of publicity, especially around her relationships. However, the two never shy away from going out together in public. They have been friends first and then love kicked in.”