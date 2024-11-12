Report: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya buys lavish apartment worth Rs 26 crore; Deets Inside

Rahul Vaidya, known for his melodious voice and down-to-earth persona, is among the bankable celebrities of the telly industry. Due to his talent, he has achieved several milestones in his career and continues to do so. As per the recent reports doing rounds, the talented singer is now the owner of a luxurious apartment worth Rs 26 crore.

According to an Instant Bollywood report, Rahul Vaidya has recently purchased an opulent apartment at a premium development by DLH Group in Bandra West, Mumbai. The flat bought by the singer spans a carpet area of about 3, 110 sq. ft and has cost him Rs 26 crores approximately. Well, more details about Rahul's expensive purchase are yet to be out.

In addition to this purchase, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have an impressive car collection that features a Mercedes-Benz, an Audi, and a Range Rover.

Speaking about his stint in the industry, Rahul Vaidya kickstarted his career as a child artist by performing in music shows like Star Yaar Kalakaar and Chalti Ka Naam Antakshari. However, it was his break in Indian Idol in 2004 that made him a household name. After this, he released several music albums and even showcased his multi-talented personality by hosting and participating in reality shows.

His fan following increased after Rahul participated in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. During his tenure on the show, the singer was loved for his strong opinions and down-to-earth nature. Rahul's personal life also became a topic of discussion.

Advertisement

While being locked inside Bigg Boss 14, Rahul admitted having feelings for actress Disha Parmar and even proposed to her on national Television. On Valentines Day, Disha entered Bigg Boss 14 as a guest and confessed her feelings for him. That was it. Their beautiful love tale began and soon the duo tied the wedding knot.

On July 16, 2021, Disha and Rahul got married. It was in September 2023, during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, when the couple embraced parenthood for the first time by welcoming their daughter. Their little munchkin, Navya, recently turned one year old.

Workwise, Rahul was last seen in Laughter Chefs.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya updates fans about his and wife Disha Parmar's recovery from dengue; 'We had the worst 7 days of our lives'