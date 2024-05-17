Rakhi Sawant is always in the news for things unfolding in her personal life or the antics she pulls. But this time, the actress has been in the news due to her health. According to reports, she is suffering from a severe heart-related ailment and was rushed to hospital on May 14. After her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh informed fans about the actress having a tumor in her uterus, recent reports suggest that Sawant will be undergoing surgery.

It has been a couple of days since Rakhi Sawant has been in the hospital and now the surgery news has raised concern among her fans.

Rakhi Sawant gives an update about her health

After Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband spilled the beans on her health, the actress herself updated the media about her condition. The Bigg Boss 15 fame mentioned having a 10 cm tumor and revealed undergoing surgery on Saturday (May 18). She further expressed hope for recovery and also told the media that she could not talk much about her health, but Ritesh would keep everyone updated.

In another explanation, Sawant said that she had to be hospitalized before the surgery to bring things under control, like blood pressure and other health parameters. "Doctors are best here, and they are doing their job perfectly. I have never given up in life and fought many obstacles and battles since childhood. I'm going to fight in the operation theatre as well," she said.

Divulging further, the internet sensation asserted that she has her mother's blessing with her and, hence, will come back soon after fighting the illness. Showcasing a positive attitude, Rakhi Sawant said that she would dance and entertain people again. The Bigg Boss 15 fame recalled how she fainted after returning home from an outing and was completely unaware of having a tumor. Lastly, Rakhi mentioned how Ritesh took her to the hospital.

Have a look at Rakhi's social media post here:

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband's interaction with media

Initially, Ritesh Singh refused to share details about Rakhi Sawant's health. While talking to the media, he didn't speak much about Rakhi's ailment and said, "Pehle stithi unki stable hojaye (Let her get stable first)." But later revealed her to be suffering from a tumor. He informed that she complained of chest pain and stomach ache, after which she was rushed to the hospital. According to him, Rakhi underwent several tests, and the doctors proposed surgery, but there were suspicions that it might be cancerous. Ritesh urged everyone to pray for Rakhi's speedy recovery.

Rakhi Sawant's brother's strong reaction

Amdi Rakhi's falling health, his brother Rakesh Sawant, landed an angry reaction against people who betrayed her. He accused her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, of bribing the media and police to showcase things against Rakhi. Rakesh revealed that Adil had taken away all her money, and many people demanded money from her. He opened up about how his sister was stressed and anxious about the things going around her.

Rakhi Sawant's viral pictures from hospital

It was quite shocking for Rakhi Sawant's fans when a few viral pictures of the actress from the hospital surfaced on the internet. With an oximeter clipped onto her right fingertip and an intravenous cannula in her left hand, fans suspected her to be dealing with serious health issues.

Before the illness news, Rakhi Sawant was going viral on social media for her red towel look which she wore to an event. The unconventional outfit spread quickly across the internet.

