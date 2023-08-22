Report: Bigg Boss 17 premiere date out, Salman Khan's show to have THIS interesting twist

Bigg Boss has been one of the most talked about reality show on Indian Television and has a massive fan following. The show often makes headlines whenever it airs owing to its controversial contestants and their actions. It has been more than a decade since Bigg Boss has been entertaining the audience with its engaging concept, and every season it manages to grab a lot of attention. After Bigg Boss OTT 2, it looks like the makers are all set to launch the 17th season of Bigg Boss' TV version. Yes, you read it right!

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

According to Tellychakkar's report, the makers of the controversial reality show have been gearing up for Bigg Boss 17 and already several celebrities have been approached for the upcoming season of Salman Khan-led show. The report also suggests that this time Bigg Boss will have an interesting theme where Bigg Boss might be singles Vs couples and hence the contestants might be chosen on that criteria. Reportedly, TV's popular couple Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have been approached for Bigg Boss 17 and the talks are on between the makers and them. As per the report, the show has even got a launch date. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on 30th September on Colors TV. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The last season of Bigg Boss, that is Bigg Boss OTT 2, also kept the masses hooked throughout. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and went off the air on 14 August. This was the first time when Salman Khan hosted the OTT version of this popular reality show. Wild card contestant Elvish Yadav was crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 whereas Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up. This was the first time in Bigg Boss' history that a wild card won the season.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss Season 16, led by Salman Khan, was another interesting season where popular celebrities such as Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and more participated. Among all Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan reached the top 5. Eventually, MC Stan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 whereas Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up.

