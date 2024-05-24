Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been hospitalized today, on May 24. The standup comedian was rushed to the hospital after falling ill again. His friend informed fans and well-wishers about the situation.

The news was confirmed by one of Munawar’s close friends, Nitin Menghani, who took to Instagram to inform fans and well-wishers about his condition.

Munawar Faruqui is hospitalized

Munawar Faruqui’s friend, Nitin Menghani, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the Bigg Boss 17 winner resting on a hospital bed, showing Munawar with an IV drip in his hand. He wrote, “Wishing all the strength to my brother @munawar.Faruqui get well soon.”

For the unversed, this isn't the first time Munawar has faced health issues recently. Last month, he was also hospitalized and shared a picture of himself receiving treatment via an IV drip. At that time, he expressed his concerns about his recurring health problems, writing, “Lag gaye nazar” (an expression suggesting that he’s been affected by the evil eye).

Recently, Munawar Faruqui shared two shayaris. In the first one, he hinted at the decisions the Juvenile Justice Board announced, suggesting that someone wealthy enough to buy a Porsche can also afford other things.

The Bigg Boss 17 winner wrote, "Woh Porsche kharid sakta hai, toh baaki chize bhi kharid hi liya hog na. (If he can buy a Porsche, then he must have bought the other things too.)" In another tweet, he added, "When I was 17, I had a Nokia 1100 with 2 rubber bands."

More about Munawar Faruqui

In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner after securing the highest number of votes. Along with a substantial cash prize, the stand-up comedian also received a sleek new car and a prestigious trophy. The other four finalists were Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey.

Meanwhile, the stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer recently released his new song, Dhando. This is his first song since coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

