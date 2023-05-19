Report: Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan gets bail in drug case after 2 years

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan, who was earlier arrested in a drug case, is all set to get bail after being behind the bars for more than two years. For the uninformed, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Khan's home in 2021, where they retrieved drugs. He was then detained at the airport after arriving from Jaipur. Back then, the NCB official had said, "4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang."

Ajaz Khan to be released from jail:

Now, according to an India Forums report, Ajaz Khan, who has been in jail for more than two years in a drug case, will be released from the Arthur Road jail around 6.40 p.m. today, May 19. Reacting to this news, Ajaz's wife, Aisha Khan said in a press statement, “It is a happy moment for us, and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely these years."

Soon after his arrest, Ajaz had claimed that a few sleeping pills were all that he had in his possession. In September 2022, he had even filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court, however, it was rejected. Rejecting his bail plea, the court had mentioned that his role in drug trafficking is disclosed by a witness whose statement said that he sold pills and was even exploiting young boys and girls by supplying them with drugs.

On the professional front, Ajaz Khan is best known for his roles in several TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Matti Ki Banno, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and others. He rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 7. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

ALSO READ: Ajaz Khan: 5 times the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant got mired in controversies