Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have been in the spotlight recently due to issues in their marriage. While Dalljiet has not confirmed their separation, her husband Nikhil recently announced it.

A few days ago, Dalljiet visited Nikhil, who lives in Nairobi, Kenya. And now, as per the latest reports, she took legal action against him in the east African country.

Dalljiet Kaur takes legal action against husband, Nikhil Patel

A report suggests that Dalljiet visited Kenya to take legal action against her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. However, she has managed to get a stay court order in Nairobi, Kenya, preventing Nikhil Patel from taking any action.

Reports from the Hindustan Times indicate that they obtained a legal document from a Kenyan court stating that Nikhil cannot throw out Dalljiet and her son Jaydon from their house.

The legal notice from the Milimani Court dated June 11, 2024, stated that until the case is resolved, Nikhil Patel and anyone associated with him are prohibited from evicting Dalljiet Kaur and her child Jaydon or disposing of their belongings in their home in Kenya.

It stated, “Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees, and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya)."

Advertisement

Earlier, Dalljiet’s husband sent a legal notice under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act of 2012 (India). He asked her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya after she accused him of having an extramarital affair.

About Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s marriage

Speaking of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage, they tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in a private ceremony with family and close friends. Patel has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika, from his previous marriage, while Dalljiet has a son named Jaydon from her first husband, Shalin Bhanot.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor drops video as she celebrates birthday with close friends, family but footage revolves around someone else