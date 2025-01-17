REPORT: Dhartiputra Nandini actor Aman Jaiswal dies in tragic road accident at the age of 22
In an unfortunate turn of events, television actor Aman Jaiswal died in a road accident. Details inside.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
In a tragic turn of events, television actor Aman Jaiswal has passed away. Known for playing the lead role in the popular show Dhartiputra Nandini, the actor is no more, having died in a road accident. The 22-year-old's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the industry. Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of Dhartiputra Nandini, confirmed the sad news of Aman's death to India Today Digital.
He recounted the tragic event, saying, "Aman was on his way to an audition. On Jogeshwari Highway, his bike was hit by a truck." Abhinesh Mishra, a close friend of the late actor, revealed that Aman was taken to Cama Hospital, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries just half an hour later.
Paying tribute to Aman Jaiswal, director Dhiraj Mishra shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle. However, the post has now been removed. Dhiraj shared a photo of the late actor and expressed his profound sorrow. He wrote, "Tum jeevit rahoge hamari yaadon mein... Ishwar kabhi kabhi kitna kroor ho sakta hai, aaj tumhari mrityu ne ehsaas kara diya... alvida" (You will eternally live on in our memories... How merciless God can be at times—today your passing has truly made me realize this... Goodbye).
Aman Jaiswal belonged to Balia, Uttar Pradesh. Besides playing the leading role in Dhartiputra Nandini, he was also known to have signed on for Punyashlok Ahilyabai and played the role of Yashwant Rao Phanse. Aman was also seen in Udaariyaan, a show backed by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.
