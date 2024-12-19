REPORT: ED interrogates Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee in connection to money laundering case linked to betting website

It seems like television actress Pooja Banerjee, known for her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat are likely to land in legal trouble. If the recent reports are to be believed, the enforcement directorate has interrogated both personalities about a money laundering case against a betting website. The website is reported to be owned by some Pakistani nationals who allegedly broadcast T20 World Cup matches illegally.

As reported by PTI, the agency conducted searches in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune as part of its probe against the MagicWin platform. Sources stated the ED had asked Mallika and Pooja to respond to some queries in this case via email or through an official representative. The report further stated that the Bollywood actress filed her statement to ED's Ahmedabad office last week via email.

On the other hand, Banerjee arrived and provided her statement in accordance with the guidelines of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources indicate that she and the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress participated in promotional activities connected to Magicwin. As of now, they have not been found to be accused in the case. At the moment, the agency is likely to interrogate more actors and celebrities involved in this case.

The authorities are also anticipated to investigate Magicwin's 'launch party', which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Further reports indicate that many celebrities participated in the same and shared the video and photo shoots they did for the website on social media. A few advertisements were also put on hoardings in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Talking about the money laundering case, the cybercrime unit of the Ahmedabad police registered an FIR that led to further investigation. Magicwin is stated to be a betting website actually owned by Pakistani nationals. However, the majority of the website's operations are believed to be managed by Indians working or settled in Dubai.

