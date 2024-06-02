Khatron Ke Khiladi, the stunt-based reality show, is gearing up for its 14th season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been creating buzz since its announcement. Actor and model Asim Riaz, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 13, is currently filming for the show in Romania.

Asim Riaz's shocking exit amidst controversy

ETimes TV reported rumors of conflicts between contestants, a tense exchange with host Rohit Shetty, and a sudden elimination. As per the report, Asim Riaz was ousted from the show after a heated argument with the host.

A source associated with the show informed ETimes TV, “After Asim lost in a stunt, a massive showdown between him and host Rohit Shetty ensued, leading to his ouster. He was asked to leave the reality show with immediate effect.”

Although the Bigg Boss 13 fame could not be reached for comment, one of his team members informed us that the news was not accurate. The channel also remained unavailable for comment.

The stunt-based reality show marked Asim's comeback to television after five years after his last appearance on Bigg Boss 13. In the 13th season of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, he emerged as the first runner-up.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s contestants

Celebrities who have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi's upcoming season include Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Shilpa Shinde, among others. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is set to premiere on Colors TV by the end of June.

More about Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz rose to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 13, where he gained attention for his conflicts with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and his relationship with Himanshi Khurana, now his ex-girlfriend. In December 2023, they announced their breakup, citing mutual agreement and differences in beliefs. Since the split, Asim Riaz has appeared in music videos like Chali Gai and No Fear.

