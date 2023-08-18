Report: Jennifer Winget to pair up with actor Fahmaan Khan for an upcoming TV show?

Fahmaan Khan, a rising star in the entertainment industry, has captured the audiences’ admiration through his exceptional performance in the show 'Imlie'. His portrayal has earned him a special place in the hearts of many. Presently, the media is abuzz with news about him once again. According to reports, there's exciting speculation that Fahmaan Khan might share the screen with the talented Beyhadh serial actress Jennifer Winget in an upcoming entertainment show. Here’s all you need to know.

Jennifer Winget and Fahmaan Khan to work together?

According to an India Today report, Jennifer Winget will make her comeback with an upcoming show. Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan will be portraying the male lead role in the TV Serial opposite to Jennifer Winget.

The upcoming show featuring Fahmaan Khan and Jennifer Winget seems to be shrouded in a certain air of mystery, with limited information available about its plot. Reports suggest that the series will delve into the intricate tale of two married individuals who, due to a breakdown in communication within their marriages, discover love in unexpected places. This unique premise is what sets the show apart, offering a mature and nuanced approach to storytelling.

The show is set to be around 100 episodes, which makes it more interesting as the makers of the show want the show to be short and crisp. This decision to embrace a shorter episode count adds an intriguing layer to the show, promising a more focused and impactful storytelling experience for the viewers.

About Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan is an Indian actor and model. He marked his entrance by debuting in the Tv serial ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?’ He is best known for playing Aryan Singh Rathore Imlie and Kundali Bhagya. He also made a short appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

About Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is a popular Indian actress. She started her career in the Indian movies as a child actress and made her TV debut in 2002, with the TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She gained popularity from the show Dil Mil Gaye where she portrayed the role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta. She is also best known for her Tv serial series Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2.

