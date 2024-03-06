Known for her memorable performances in several television shows, Surbhi Tiwari recently became the victim of a digital payment fraud during her visit to Ayodhya. Reportedly, she fell prey to the mishap while making a few arrangements for her visit to the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir. The actress has also shared her experience about the same.

Surbhi Tiwari on encountering a scam

Surbhi Tiwari shared with Etimes how she faced an online scam when trying to find accommodation in Ayodhya. She mentioned that she came across a Dharamshala's website recommended by a relative and thought it was reliable, so she went ahead with booking.

Detailing more about her mishap, Surbhi explained that she asked the person who answered her call for the booking process and then transferred Rs 2500 to the guy's GPay number. The Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame shared that she did not suspect anything during the money transfer and sent the same amount again when the guy asked for a security deposit.

Furthermore, Surbhi Tiwari went into detail about the guy's plan to extort extra cash. However, upon sensing something fishy, the actress decided to reach out to some locals. It wasn't until she personally visited Dharamshala that she realized the website was nothing but a scam. According to her, the Dharamshala team completely denied any association with the website and the contact numbers provided.

Advertisement

Surbhi Tiwari files a complaint

Reports suggest that the scam took place on February 29, and Surbhi Tiwari already filed a complaint on March 1 at Versova Police Station. Speaking about it, the Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli actress added that she got a bit delayed in filing the complaint; otherwise, the police officers would have helped her recover the money. She further expressed, "No matter how small, it was my hard-earned money."

Surbhi Tiwari is known for shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shagun, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Sunil Grover morphs his and Kapil Sharma's pic with Rihanna; calls his feud with comedian 'publicity stunt'