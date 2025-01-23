REPORT: Kapil Sharma, Remo D'souza and Sugandha Mishra receive death threats through mail; police lodges FIR against unidentified person

In a shocking turn of events, Kapil Sharma and Remo D'Souza have reportedly received death threats, leaving their fans extremely worried. In addition to them, Sugandha Mishra and Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav are also reported to have received similar threats via mail. As per the media reports doing rounds, the threat emails are suspected to have originated from Pakistan. Currently, an FIR has already been lodged, and the inquiries are underway.

According to the latest information, the Mumbai Police have officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaints from Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. Besides this, a non-cognizable offense has been recorded in response to Sugandha's complaint. Additionally, Remo has taken proactive steps by alerting the authorities about a threatening email he received.

On December 14, a shocking death threat email was sent to renowned comedian Kapil Sharma that allegedly was initiated from Pakistan. The email has been signed off by the sender under the name ‘BISHNU.' It not only conveys its threatening intent but also urges celebrities to respond to the mail within eight hours, warning of severe repercussions should they fail to comply.

The email carrying the death threat reads, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.”

The Amboli Police Station in Mumbai has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified individual, taking action under section 351(3) of the BNS (Bombay Police Act). If the reports are to be believed, Kapil Sharma and his family will be provided with security.

Workwise, Kapil Sharma was recently seen hosting the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian has also released his single called Guilt. Interestingly, the music video features Kapil in the role of a billionaire-like personality who gets upset after his wife’s demise.

