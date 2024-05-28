Nyrra Banerji and Nishant Singh Malkhani met on the sets of their TV show and since then, there have been rumors of the couple dating. However, they never confirmed their relationship and maintained a 'best friends' stance.

A few months ago, there were reports that the couple broke up and Malkhni moved out of the house. But now, reports suggest that the couple is back together and are keeping their romance lowkey.

Nyrra Banerji and Nishant Singh Malkhani patched up

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Nyrra Banerji and Nishant Singh Malkhani are back together and they are taking their relationship slow. A source close to the publication revealed that the issues between the couple began because of their similar personalities. Malkhani has moved out of the house, however, the couple patched up earlier this month and have been going strong.

The source also added that the couple wants to take things slow and avoid issues in future and thus they're not living together.

Take a look at Nyrra Banerji's birthday celebration with Nishant Singh Malkhani:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In the month of February, Nyrra spoke about his split with Malkhani and mentioned that they remain good friends.

The source close to the above mentioned publication said, "They had been trying to make things work all this time. And finally decided to patch up earlier this month, right before Nyrraa’s birthday. He was even a part of her birthday party and the two posed in many close pictures there."

Advertisement

More about Nyrra Banerji

Nyrra Banerji is known for her stints in TV shows like Divya Drishti and Pishachini among others. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and was a promising contestant of the show.

More about Nishant Singh Malkhani

Nishant Singh Malkhani rose to fame with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega and has many shows like Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, Ram Milaye Jodi and Rakshabandhan to his credit. He also participated in Bigg Boss 14.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Nyrraa Banerji wants to put end to something she's tolerating this Dussehra