Report: Mangal Lakshmi's Deepika Singh gets injured on set after plywood falls on her; suffers severe pain

Deepika Singh is currently seen in the daily soap Mangal Lakshmi, playing the lead role. It has been quite a few months since the show started airing on television. Well, recently, there has been news circulating about the actress getting injured while shooting for the show.

As per the reports, her upper back has been injured, and she is experiencing pain in the affected area. According to reports from a leading media portal, the accident happened on June 19.

Deepika Singh suffers from unbearable pain

According to Etimes, Deepika Singh encountered an unfortunate incident on Mangal Lakshmi while shooting a dream sequence for the show. The sequence was all about the actress being congratulated on the show. Meanwhile, a huge and heavy plywood fell her and the actress' back got injured. It was due to the heavy wind that the plywood placed behind Deepika fell on her.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame screamed out of pain. After the accident, Naman rushed to help her on the sets. Although the actress suffered immense pain, Deepika tried to continue filming for Mangal Lakshmi. However, due to swelling in her back, she could not shoot the important segment.

For instant relief, the crew requested an ice pack from a kids' dance show set, which was situated nearby. It was after some time that the actress managed to shoot as many scenes as she could but later went home after she could not bear the pain.

Well, it wasn't the first time that Deepika Singh suffered an injury. Just a few days ago, the actress had injured her eyes during the filming. She sustained a blood clot and, despite such unfortunate conditions, she filmed the crucial sequence.

About Deepika Singh's work in the industry

Deepika Singh is one of the popular actors in the television fraternity. She emerged as a household name due to her acting chops in Diya Aur Baati Hum opposite Anas Rashid. Her role as Sandhya in the show is still one of the audience's favorite characters and has inspired many to follow their passion.

