Report: MasterChef India 7 judges to cook for the contestants; Show gets extension of one week

MasterChef India has come to its end after 13 weeks of entertaining viewers. After fighting their best throughout all the eliminations, 3 finalists - Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra, along with Santa Sarmah and Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam made it to the ‘Ultimate Grand Finale’. The finale episode was graced by the legendary Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with Judges, Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora. Sanjeev judged the 3 finalists in the “signature three-course meal challenge" and after that Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner.

MasterChef India 7 to get an extension of one week

As per the reports, the show is still not over and it will be telecasted for one more week. Fans are definitely going to be super happy with this news that now judges of the show will cook for the contestants. In the extension of one week, we will see that the contestants will taste the dishes and give their respective feedbacks to the judges. Moreover, they will also teach them new ways of cooking and train them on how to do certain things.

Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner

Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam won the challenge and was awarded a cheque of INR 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television along with the ultimate prize – the coveted trophy of ‘MasterChef India’ and the Golden Chef’s Coat. Santa Sarmah from Assam was declared the first runner-up and Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai were declared the second runner-up and both of them received a cheque of INR 5 lakhs.

Nayanjyoti said, “I had a simple dream and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my goals in life are complete. I not only went to MasterChef, but I also got the apron and winning this intense food competition feels surreal! I had my self-doubts, but the three judges motivated us so much. The opportunities that this platform has given us is unimaginable – being mentored by the best chefs in the industry, working in state-of-the-art food facilities, in professional kitchens and with ingredients that I had never seen before has made me learn so much.”

ALSO READ: MasterChef India 7 Grand Finale: Nayanjyoti Saikia wins the show; Says 'My goals in life are complete'