Report: Munawar Faruqui’s Hafta Vasooli sparks outrage, complaint filed for ‘promoting vulgarity’
Munawar Faruqui’s show Hafta Vasooli faces legal trouble over allegations of hurting religious sentiments and promoting vulgarity. A complaint has been filed, demanding a ban.
Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui’s latest show, Hafta Vasooli, has landed in legal trouble. The satirical newsroom comedy, which streams on JioHotstar, is now facing a complaint alleging that it hurts religious sentiments and promotes vulgarity. A ban on the show has also been demanded.
Advocate Amita Sachdeva has filed the complaint, seeking an FIR under various sections of the law, including BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, along with the IT Act. The complaint accuses the show of “insulting multiple religions,” “violating cultural values,” and “polluting young minds and society.” On February 22, he took to his official handle on X and shared the update.
Tagging Munawar Faruqui in the post, the advocate wrote, "I have officially filed a complaint against habitual offender Munawar Faruqui, for his show "Hafta Wasooli" streamed on @JioHotstar , requesting an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, along with the IT Act and other relevant Sections."
He mentioned the other relevant sections as promoting vulgarity, insulting multiple religions, violating cultural value, and polluting young minds and society.
Earlier, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti also raised objections to Hafta Vasooli. In a tweet on X, the group urged JioHotstar to take action, claiming the show contains foul language and affects moral values.
Hafta Vasooli premiered on February 14, with its first episode featuring Sharib Hashmi and Vivian Dsena as guests. The second episode starred Saqib Saleem. Despite the controversy, the show continues to stream, and Munawar Faruqui is yet to respond to the allegations. Recently, a clip from the show went viral when the Bigg Boss 17 winner took a dig at Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy.
The complaint against the stand-up comedian comes at a time when the legal system is investigating multiple FIRs filed against comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. Faruqui recently commented on the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. He extended his support to Samay Raina. Later, in a separate post, he took a funny dig at BeerBiceps.
