Pranali Rathod is best known for essaying the role of Akshara in the TRP-topping serial, yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her pairing opposite Harshad Chopda’s Abhimanyu enjoyed immense popularity. The actress was enjoying her break from the screens after the show took a leap and now she is ready to captivate the viewers once again with her upcoming show.

Read on to know everything about Pranali Rathod’s upcoming show, and who will star opposite her.

Pranali Rahod’s upcoming show

It is being reported that Pranali Rathod has bagged a new show and she will play the lead character. The show is titled Durga and will air on Colors TV. It is being produced by Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay, makers of Jhanak. There is no official statement confirming the reports yet.

If reports are to be believed, Pranali Rathod will romance actor Dhruv Bhandari, who will play the male lead in Durga.

Check out Pranali Rathod's post from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days below:

Who is Dhruv Bhandari?

For the unversed, Dhruv Bhandari is the son of the late actor Mohan Bhandari, who made his acting debut in Rakht Sambandh starring Sriti Jha. Other notable shows to his credit include Tere Sheher Mein, Bindiya Sarkar, and Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar.

It will be interesting to see the fresh pairing of Pranali and Dhurv. Fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting for news of her to return to the screens. The actress who does not post on social media regularly has been busy with her personal life.

Talking about Pranali Rathod’s career, she was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As the show underwent a leap, she along with other lead characters, including Harshad Chopda took their exit from the show. Fans loved their pairing so much, that they lovingly called them Harshali.

Other than this, she was part of popular TV serials, namely, Barrister Babu; and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, among others.

