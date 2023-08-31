Report: Rubina Dilaik is four-months pregnant; not meeting friends to maintain low profile?

Actress Rubina Dilaik has been in the news for quite a some time now. The beautiful actress has been in the limelight owing to rumours surrounding her pregnancy. While Dilaik has denied these rumors , a baby bump was spotted in one of her recent pictures on social media with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Now the latest news doing the rounds is that Rubina has been four months pregnant and has chosen to maintain a low profile.

Is Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy confirmed?

According to a source, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child together but they have chosen to keep things private for their own comfort in order to properly enjoy this new phase. The source revealed, “She is almost four months pregnant and will deliver next year. She is not even meeting her friends. The couple is extremely excited about the new beginnings in their lives and cannot wait to embrace parenthood. They have been private about their personal life which is the reason behind not making things public. They want to keep things away from the spotlight and comfortably enjoy the new bliss in their life.”

Take a look at her recent social media post

The source further added, “The long vacation in the USA is just a way to keep the news away from the public glare. She was even approached for a television show but she had to refuse due to her health issues and also to enjoy the new phase in their life. Recently the Shakti Astiva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress also posted an adorable video of her enjoying her breakfast at a restaurant. The pregnancy rumors first sparked when the actress was spotted near a building which also houses a maternity clinic and her recent picture highlighting a baby bump kind of confirmed the news.”

Earlier the 35-year-old actress had addressed these rumors in a positive manner when she talked about how a public figure is bound to be surrounded by speculations. She said how the rumors and speculations will always remain a part of an actor’s life and she has chosen to remain unbothered by these things. The Bigg Boss 14 winner further said that a public figure will always be part of discussions as they have chosen to expose their daily lives so she is fine with it and will just focus on her work.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is known for her stint in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She also went on to win the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Currently, she is shooting for her Punjabi film Chal Bhajj Chaliye.

