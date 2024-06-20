Shark Tank India has always entertained viewers with its innovative pitches and groundbreaking business ideas, offering valuable insights from the Sharks. However, recently there has been an unfortunate update. Reportedly, Fit and Flex, an FMCG startup has sent a legal notice to Sony Pictures Networks (SPN).

Shark Tank India pitcher sends legal notice to Sony Pictures

As per a media report, the legal notice has been sent to Sony Pictures for deactivating the FMCG startup’s social media accounts. According to the startup, Sony's actions resulted in the suspension of their social media accounts.

The notice states that Culver Max Entertainment violated the partnership terms with Fit & Flex, resulting in operational disruptions. It further alleges that Sony did not fulfill contractual obligations and failed to uphold their part of the agreement.

According to media reports, Pathik Patel, Founder of Fit & Flex, expressed, “Despite numerous attempts to resolve these issues, we have faced complete radio silence from Sony, augmenting our challenges and highlighting the lack of accountability."

Earlier, the startup that delivers fresh-from-farm and organic Darjeeling Tea nationwide received a legal notice from Sony Pictures Networks India. Sparsh Agarwal, co-founder of the brand Dorji, shared on LinkedIn that the team from Sony Pictures Networks India had sent them a legal notice for using clips from their pitch in YouTube videos.

Advertisement

Fit and Flex, a snacking brand featured on season 3 of Shark Tank India, introduced Pathik as a marathon runner who also owns a cotton factory valued at Rs 700-800 crores.

They requested Rs 1 crore for a 3% stake in their company. After they found out about Pathik's existing business, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh questioned his need for investment, to which Pathik expressed his desire for mentorship. However, the brand did not get any deal from the sharks.

More about Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 started on January 22 with six new judges joining those from previous seasons. The new judges were Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Returning judges included Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain. This show is crucial for aspiring entrepreneurs and is essential viewing for those interested in business and innovation.

ALSO READ: Why is Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna not married yet? Actor reveals if it’s due to Bhishma’s vow