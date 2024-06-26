Shark Tank India has consistently captivated viewers with its innovative pitches and pioneering business ideas, providing invaluable insights from the Sharks. Participants from Seasons 2 and 3 find themselves locked out of their social media and advertising accounts by Meta. This action follows copyright claims by Sony Pictures Entertainment India (SPNI) as per a media report.

D2C startups locked out amid copyright dispute

Entrepreneurs like Roshaan Mishra of BrandsDaddy and Vivek Krishna of Sukham have expressed frustration, alleging that their appeals for help from Shark Tank judges, including Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, went unanswered.

Roshaan Mishra, founder of Mumbai-based BrandsDaddy and a participant of the season, claimed that he contacted Namita Thapar last month to inform her about his issue. According to Mishra, Namita may have approached Sony, but the channel did not react. Mishra alleged that when he tried creating another account, Meta banned it.

Vivek Krishna, founder of Delhi-based Ayurvedic men's wellness brand Sukham, said Shark Anupam Mittal, known for Shaadi.com, supported Indian startups during app suspensions on the Google Play Store. He hopes Anupam and other sharks will now speak up for them.

Brands argue that even if it's a copyright issue, the punishment they're facing is excessive. They emphasize the impact on their businesses, facing account bans and removal of Shark Tank content from their channels.

Advertisement

Shark Tank India judges’ silence on the matter

Several brands claimed that despite their repeated appeals to Sony and Meta, they received no assistance, especially after all Shark Tank content was removed from their channels. Some startups have taken legal action, serving legal notices to both Sony and Meta.

According to an e4m report, despite repeated requests, Namita Thapar (ED, Emcure), Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Deepinder Goyal (CEO of Zomato), Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CMO of Boat), and Vineeta Singh (SUGAR) did not respond to requests for their perspective on the matter.

Only Ritesh Agarwal's family office responded to the queries. It stated, "One of the founders from the companies we've invested in reached out to us about copyright concerns. We promptly connected them with Sony, and their account was restored. We encourage all founders to comply with legal standards and respect intellectual property rights."

Earlier, Reports suggested that Fit and Flex, an FMCG startup has sent a legal notice to Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) for deactivating the FMCG startup’s social media accounts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Report: Shark Tank India 3: Snacking startup featured on the show sends legal notice to channel; details inside