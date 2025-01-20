REPORT: Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav actor Yogesh Mahajan found unconscious in his flat; passes away due to cardiac arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In an unfortunate turn of events, television actor Yogesh Mahajan has passed away. The actor, who was currently playing the role of Shukracharya in the mythological show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav, was found dead in his Umergaon flat on January 19. According to India Today, when he failed to arrive on the set for filming, concerns arose among the crew members, and they barged into his flat. Tragically, Mahajan was found unconscious.

He was taken to the hospital immediately but couldn't be saved and was declared dead. The actor's last rites were held today, with friends and family in attendance to pay their respects.

The late actor's family shared an official statement confirming his death. It read: "It is with profound grief that we would like to inform you about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Yogesh Mahajan. He left for his heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest on 19th January 2025. This unexpected loss has come as a devastating shock to the entire family, friends, and well-wishers."

Speaking to Etimes, his co-star Suzanne Bernert expressed heartfelt condolences. She called him a wonderful human being and actor, recalling the fun they had while shooting together. "He was always positive, and I'm shocked, sitting here in Hyderabad with this news," added the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

Workwise, Yogesh Mahajan appeared in various television shows. From his stint in Adaalat to Jai Shri Krishna, the actor skillfully demonstrated his acting prowess. He also appeared in shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, among others. Additionally, he was known for Marathi films like Mumbaiche Shahane and Samsarachi Maya.

For the unversed, Yogesh Mahajan is survived by his seven-year-old son.

Pinkvilla offers heartfelt condolences to Mahajan's family.

