Sunil Pal who is known for his comic quotient has ruled our hearts for many years. How can we forget his comedy movie, Bombay to Goa, which featured comedians like Raju Srivastava, which left the audience in stitches? The comedian-turned-actor has worked in many laughter shows, including Comedy Circus Ke Superstars.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, he criticized The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Sunil Grover for mimicking women on a show.

Sunil Pal criticizes Sunil Grover

Sunil Pal has been hitting the headlines recently for criticizing The Great Indian Kapil Show which now streams on Netflix. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunil has made some serious comments on the show. During a recent interview with Telly Talk India, the popular comedian shed some light on the same and called Sunil Grover’s comedy vulgar.

He said, “Sunil Grover acts like a woman in the show and sits on people’s lap. Ghinn aati hai (It is so disgusting). He wears women’s clothes and say vulgar things. Acha nahi lagta hai (It doesn’t seems good). It looks vulgar and cheap.”

Further, he commented that women are not as desperate as they have been portrayed by Grover, and asked the particular show to do a mainstream comedy rather than doing all this. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sunil Grover has been playing women’s characters in most of Kapil Sharma’s ventures including Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and now Chumbak.

Sunil Pal on The Great Indian Kapil Show

In the same interview, Sunil Pal also commented that Netflix is known for its vulgar and adult content and he is amazed at how they lured Kapil Sharma to telecast his show on this OTT platform. Adding to this he shared, “Even after having 40 writers, they could not churn out something new.” He said that everyone in the show looked tired, with no energy.

Further, the comedian stated that everyone was waiting for the reunion of Kapil and Sunil, and he has known him from the days when he used to carry Jaspal Bhatti’s suitcase. He recalled that in those days no one used to give entry to him, while Pal used to do comedy in big shows, but now Grover is a big star. However, he added that the audience was not waiting for Sunil, but for Kapil.

Pal further urged Kapil to understand the audience’s desire and to make the show look more diverse, as currently, it gives only Punjabi vibes.

Also, he added, “Kapil is a one-man show, he should come back to TV.” However, he further stated that he is never going to work with Kapil because he is Sharma’s senior, therefore the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu actor respects him a lot, and he is The Great Indian Kapil Show’s host caretaker.

In concluding the same, he said “Main apni duniya mein alag Kapil hoon (I’m Kapil in my own world).”

However, after its wrap up, The Great Indian Kapil Show made a comeback with a few more episodes. The team on the show includes Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

ALSO READ: Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer recalls being 'shocked' after learning Imlie going off-air