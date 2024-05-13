Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh’s sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the television industry. With his family, friends, and fans deeply concerned, everyone is hoping and praying for his safe return.

Despite weeks passing since the actor went missing, there has been no trace of him found yet. Now a recent report has revealed shocking details about his email accounts.

Gurucharan Singh operated 27 email IDs

Despite several updates on the actor's location, a recent report about him allegedly using 27 email accounts to avoid surveillance has sparked several questions and speculations. According to a report by News 18 Sho Sha, Gurucharan Singh had 27 email accounts and kept switching them because he was afraid of being seen by someone.

Earlier, there were reports circulating about the actor's financial instability. As per the recent report from Delhi Police, Gurucharan was found to have operated 10 bank accounts for his transactions. Allegedly, the actor, known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, would withdraw cash and use credit cards to manage balances between different cards.

Check out Gurucharan Singh's last social media post:

When did Gurucharan Singh go missing?

Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22 while he was in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. The situation became concerning when he neither boarded his flight to Mumbai nor returned home the next day.

His father reported him missing to the police, stating that Gurucharan was mentally stable. The Delhi police initiated a search, examining CCTV footage. The last known location was in the Palam area, where Gurucharan left his phone, making it difficult for authorities to track him down.

The actor was last seen at an ATM near the airport, and since then, concerns about his location have been growing. Recently, the Delhi police visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to inquire about the actor's payments. However, following their visit, they discovered that Gurucharan's dues had been settled long ago.

About Gurucharan Singh’s professional life:

Gurucharan Singh became a well-known personality after portraying Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He took a break from the show in 2013 but returned in the following year. Eventually, in 2020, he exited the show midway. Following his exit, actor Balwinder Singh Suri took over the role.

