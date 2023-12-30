REPORTS: Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan faints inside the house once again; rushed to hospital

Bigg Boss 17 seems to have become more interesting following the new wild card contestant Ayesha Khan's entry in the controversial house. She entered the show to seek an apology from Munawar Faruqui after claiming to share a history with him.

Her participation has made her a hot potato both outside and inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Recently, Ayesha fainted and was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Ayesha Khan is taken to hospital

Lately, certain speculations did rounds on the internet mentioning Ayesha Khan's medical condition and suggesting that the new wild card entrant fainted. According to India Today, she fainted on December 29 and hence was taken to hospital due to a medical emergency. During the check-up, Ayesha was asked to take a rest. Additionally, it was reported that she is back inside the house in a stable condition following her visit to the hospital.

Bigg Boss 17 recent promo:

However, further details on the same are yet to surface. But this isn't the first time when Ayesha Khan fainted in Bigg Boss 17. A few days back, she complained of uneasiness and collapsed on the floor. It was during her attempt to walk towards the confession room that she fainted, and the other contestants rushed to offer help. Ayesha was taken to the medical room and was examined thoroughly.

Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's intense conversation

The dynamics between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan witnessed a drastic change. Initially, the latter expressed her wish to seek an apology from him and seemed angry with the stand-up comedian. But now, the two seem to be on better terms. In one of the past episodes, they had a conversation wherein Munawar asked the actress if her family would agree to their union if they resolved their issues.

Additionally, he also enquired whether the two can have a future together. Munawar even expressed his wish to be in a romantic relationship with Ayesha Khan. Well, in answering all this, she asked him whether he genuinely wanted to bring things into place. To this, Munawar Faruqui expressed his certainty for the same.

