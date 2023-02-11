Report: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Rs 100 crore legal notice to Chahatt Khanna

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, four other models and actors’ names have come up in the 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the earlier reports, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in Delhi’s Tihar Jail via his associate Pinky Irani. A few days back, actress Chahatt Khanna has made some shocking revelations about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar that he went down on one knee and proposed the actress for marriage. Later, Sukesh has released a letter in which he claimed that he had never proposed the television actress. However, as per the recent development, it has been reported that Sukesh has sent the actor a Rs 100 crore legal notice for removing her statement.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's counsel claimed that Chahatt’s remarks caused "damage" to the former’s reputation and "irreplaceable harm" to him. Sukesh's lawyer, Anant Malik, has demanded Chahatt to retract and remove her statement within seven days or face prosecution. On January 3, Chahatt Khanna testified before Patiala House Court in connection with the extortion case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Chahatt Khanna’s shocking claims about Sukesh

In an interview with Times of India, Chahatt Khanna revealed that Sukesh proposed to her inside the Tihar Jail in 2018 when she had gone to meet him. She further claimed that she was tricked into visiting Sukesh in jail and at that time she was married with two children. She recently recorded her statement in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. “Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying,” Chahatt Khanna claimed.

Updates about the money laundering case

Investigations are still going on in a money laundering case involving Sukesh and Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who have also been questioned in relation with the case. Earlier this month, Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned arguments in the alleged money laundering case and the matter will be next heard on February 15.