Reports: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin retains Bhavika Sharma post 10 years leap; Shakti Arora and others to exit
As per reports, Bhavika Sharma has been retained in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post a ten-year-leap. While Savi continues being a part of the show, Shakti Arora and others will mark their exits.
Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines over the conjecture of leap in the show. The show was said to take a leap of around ten to twelve years. Now, as per a report in ETimes, it has been revealed that the show will soon take a leap of ten years. The report also had other important updates. Read on.
Bhavika Sharma retained in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
The ETimes report suggested that only Bhavika Sharma who plays the character of Savi in the show has been retained while almost all the other cast members including Shakti Arora who played Ishaan in the show will exit the show, paving the way for a new family to enter soon. Previously too, the show witnessed the Chavan family being eased out of the show and the Bhosale family took over the storyline.
Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:
Karanvir Bohra to enter the show soon
Saubhagyavati Bhava fame Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Inspecter Bhanvar Patil. Karanvir will play a psycho lover of Savi who would misuse his power for his vested interests.
Confirming his character and entry in the show, Karanvir told Pinkvilla exclusively that he is quite excited yet nervous to be a part of the project, and for him, it wasn't the big show that attracted him to accept the offer, rather it was the layered character of a police officer that made him sign the show.
Bollywood actress Rekha might promote the show
The show had a close connection with Bollywood veteran Rekha. The Khoobsurat actress shot for several promos of the show and she is speculated to yet again introduce the new chapter of the show with a brand new promo.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh playing the lead roles of Virat, Pakhi, and Sai respectively. Their exits paved the way for Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora to take the legacy forward.
