Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines over the conjecture of leap in the show. The show was said to take a leap of around ten to twelve years. Now, as per a report in ETimes, it has been revealed that the show will soon take a leap of ten years. The report also had other important updates. Read on.

Bhavika Sharma retained in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The ETimes report suggested that only Bhavika Sharma who plays the character of Savi in the show has been retained while almost all the other cast members including Shakti Arora who played Ishaan in the show will exit the show, paving the way for a new family to enter soon. Previously too, the show witnessed the Chavan family being eased out of the show and the Bhosale family took over the storyline.

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Karanvir Bohra to enter the show soon

Saubhagyavati Bhava fame Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Inspecter Bhanvar Patil. Karanvir will play a psycho lover of Savi who would misuse his power for his vested interests. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirming his character and entry in the show, Karanvir told Pinkvilla exclusively that he is quite excited yet nervous to be a part of the project, and for him, it wasn't the big show that attracted him to accept the offer, rather it was the layered character of a police officer that made him sign the show.

Bollywood actress Rekha might promote the show

The show had a close connection with Bollywood veteran Rekha. The Khoobsurat actress shot for several promos of the show and she is speculated to yet again introduce the new chapter of the show with a brand new promo.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh playing the lead roles of Virat, Pakhi, and Sai respectively. Their exits paved the way for Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora to take the legacy forward.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra shares excitement on speculations of Rekha shooting for post-leap promo