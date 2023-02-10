Reports: Rakhi Sawant makes explosive revelations about husband Adil Durrani- 'He took my nude videos and..'

Rakhi Sawant is all over the news since she disclosed her wedding to her long-time boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. The couple had a court marriage, and she shared a few pictures of her wedding on social media. They tied the knot in May 2022 but were tight-lipped about it and recently announced their marriage on social media. As per recent development, all is not well between he couple and Rakhi has made some shocking revelations to the media. She spoke about Adil selling her nude videos and getting married for the third time.

In a report by Times of India, Rakhi spoke about Adil planning to marry Tanu Chandel and selling her inappropriate videos, she said, "Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time." She further said "I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn't get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don't want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust."

Rakhi was tortured by Adil

In a conversation with Times of India, Rakhi revealed that “Adil has tortured me physically in a crude manner. I have suffered a lot for 7 months. Being even Rakhi Sawant, I could not come out and talk about it- until it came to a point where I could not take it anymore."