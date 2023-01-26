Republic Day 2023: Ankit Gupta, Fahmaan Khan and more share childhood memories of the day; Send best wishes

Today, 26th January 2023, India celebrates its 74th Republic Day. The National Flag has been held high to celebrate the occasion. This is a day of great pride for the entire nation as the citizens come forward to celebrate India’s sovereign rule. Netizens have also flooded social media with heartfelt Republic Day wishes. Now, to celebrate this glorious day of national significance and pride, several popular actors from Colors such as Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, Fahmaan Khan, and Aurra Bhatnagar have shared their special childhood memories of the day and have sent best wishes to everyone.

Ankit Gupta, who will be seen essaying the role of Jahaan in ‘Junooniyatt’ says, "I think Republic Day can be a great launchpad for something consequential one would like to do for the country. It could be something as simple as telling a child the relevance of this day or organizing a cleanliness drive. This day takes me back to my childhood. We never treated this day like a holiday. We would wait for the flag hoisting and come back home to watch patriotic movies. I wish all the citizens of India, my love, as they work to make the nation proud.”

Neha Rana, who will be seen essaying the role of Elahi in ‘Junooniyatt’ says, "I am proud of our country's constitution that commands respect for being comprehensive. I feel proud to be from a country that was blessed with great leaders who put so much forethought into building the nation as we know it now. I have great memories of spending this day watching patriotic movies at home with my family as a kid.”

Fahmaan Khan essaying the role of Ravi in 'Dharam Patnii' says, "Republic Day takes me back to the parade that we used to have in school. It makes me very happy and nostalgic to see kids rush to school to raise the flag, sing patriotic songs, and watch patriotic films. The pride and enthusiasm that I see in the kids make me very hopeful about the future of our nation. I’m grateful to be living in a country that was built on the work of legislators who ensured that every citizen feels a sense of belonging. Here’s hoping that we respect our motherland and get on our way to making our people proud."

Aurra Bhatnagar essaying the role of Durga in 'Durga Aur Charu' shares, "On Republic Day, I look forward to going to school and participating in fun activities like singing and dancing to patriotic songs. All of us in school eagerly wait for flag hoisting and buying trinkets on the way home. I like reading about the great leaders who have shaped our nation on this day.”

Pinkvilla Team sends best wishes to everyone on the 74th Republic Day!