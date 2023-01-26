Republic Day 2023: Mohit Dagga, Kamna Pathak and Rohitashv Gour express their love and pride for the country

26th January 2023 marks the 74th Republic Day of India. The National Flag has been held high to celebrate the occasion. This is a day of great pride for the entire nation as the citizens come forward to celebrate India’s sovereign republic. On this glorious day, &TV artists Mohit Dagga (Ashok, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) salute the undying spirit of every Indian citizen and express their pride and love for the nation.

Mohit Dagga, essaying Ashok in Doosri Maa, says, “26th January marks India’s transition to a republic, and I wish everyone a Happy Republic Day. I feel India is the only country that truly defines unity in diversity. Today is the day to reaffirm our commitment to equality and togetherness in our country. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Kamna Pathak, essaying Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “India is the epitome of diversity and a land of many languages, cultures, traditions, and creeds. When I was in school, I always participated in Republic Day events and sang patriotic songs. I love watching the Republic Day parade on television. It is fascinating to see the tableaus or jhankis of different states. Watching the army parade and children performing on Rajpath, I get goosebumps and feel proud. Let’s reiterate our promise to make India a better country and express love for the land we call our home. I wish you all a very Happy Republic Day.”

Rohitashv Gour, essaying Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Republic Day commemorates the process of establishing the Indian constitution. This day also reminds us of our freedom struggle and how brave freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to safeguard this country. I salute all our warriors and frontline workers for their indomitable spirit, grit, and support, keeping us safe and secure. I wish everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!”

