Republic Day 2025: Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates with her newborn, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, Munawar Faruqui and more extend wishes

Today (January 26) India observes its Republic Day. The nation oozes pride and celebrates this special occassion with zeal in many different ways. Cultural programs are conducted at several social gatherings and a sense of patriotism is at its peak today. Although India gained freedom on August 15, 1947, it declared itself a sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. Today, as we celebrate our 76th Republic Day, our Television celebrities have extended heartfelt wishes for this special occassion.

Karan Veer Mehra, who is currently ruling the hearts of the fans, with his amazing victory in Bigg Boss 18, took to his social media platform to wish fans on Republic Day. He shared a picture that looks like it was clicked a long time ago. In this photo, Karan Veer is facing the sea while holding the tricolour flag in his hand. Sharing this snap on his feed, Karan Veer wrote, "#happyrepublicday #keepshining #india."

Take a look at Karan Veer Mehra's post here-

New parents Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh also celebrated Republic Day with their newborn and their doggo. The duo shared a picture on their Instagram feed. While Devoleena is holding their baby, Shanawaz is holding their pet, and the tricolour flag is in his hand. The picture looks like it is clicked at their society's Republic Day celebration. The actress and Shanawaz are both twinning in white as they celebrate this patriotic day.

Advertisement

Sharing this photo, the Bigg Boss 15 fame captioned, "“देशभक्ति की भावना और एकता के इस पर्व पर, गर्व से कहें - मैं भारतीय हूँ। जय हिंद! 🇮🇳 #गणतंत्रदिवस #जयहिंद"

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post here-

Munawar Faruqui wished his fans by sharing a post on his Instagram feed. Sharing this post, Munawar wrote, "गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं🇮🇳 #unity #sabkasathsabkavikas."

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's post here-

Rajiv Adatia, who will soon be seen in Celebrity MasterChef, also wished his fans on Republic Day. He shared a video of him singing the national anthem and captioned this video as, "Wishing you a happy Republic Day!! 🇮🇳 Jai Hind! I maybe a NRI but I will never forget my roots!! #republicday #india."

Watch Rajiv Adatia's singing video here-

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare also extended wishes on this special day occassion. Sharing a candid snap of waving the flag in the air while he is riding a horse, Shiv wrote, "*76 व्या प्रजासत्ताक दिनाच्या सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🇮🇳 🇮🇳Happy Republic Day🇮🇳."

Have a look at Shiv Thakare's post here-

Pankhuri Awasthy looked gorgeous in pristine white traditional attire as she wished fans on Republic Day.

Advertisement

Take a look at her post here-

Pinkvilla team wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Munawar Faruqui and Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi to feature together in upcoming project? This VIDEO hints so