Reunion on Ganesh Chaturthi: Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari share heartfelt moments

Ganesh Chaturthi is a truly nationwide celebration, characterized by an abundance of positive energy and the unparalleled enthusiasm and excitement of the locals as they welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. This auspicious day not only signifies the arrival of Ganesha Ji but also has the power to reunite old friends who come together to offer their prayers. On this special occasion, actress Nikki Tamboli had the chance to reconnect with her old friend Shweta Tiwari, highlighting how this festival serves as a beautiful backdrop for rekindling friendships and sharing in the spirit of devotion and togetherness.

Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari’s reunion on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Nikki Tamboli has gained significant popularity in the entertainment industry, especially after her stint in Bigg Boss 14, where she made a lasting impression. Her rise to fame has solidified her presence in the industry. Nikki and Shweta Tiwari first met on the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and have since developed a strong and genuine friendship.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, as Lord Ganesha graced homes across the nation, Nikki and Shweta also came together to celebrate this auspicious day. Nikki shared a picture on her Instagram handle where the two stunning actresses were seen posing gracefully. Shweta Tiwari looked radiant in a yellow suit with intricate mirror work, paired with heavy jhumkas, while Nikki charmed in a red and pinkish outfit adorned with light mirror work and prints, accentuated by delicate stud earrings. Nikki captioned the picture with " #ganapatibappamorya," capturing the festive spirit of the day.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post here:

Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari’s professional life:

Nikki Tamboli has become a prominent figure in the world of reality television, having participated in several notable shows such as Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, The Khatra Khatra Show, and Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull. Her presence and performances in these shows have garnered her a dedicated fan following. Moreover, Nikki Tamboli has also expanded her horizons by making a successful transition to the Telugu and Tamil film industries.

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari is best known for her iconic portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's popular soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her performance in this show earned her widespread recognition and acclaim. Additionally, she was a part of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as the winner,

