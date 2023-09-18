Riddhi Dogra’s gesture as Shah Rukh Khan extends his hand is winning over internet; Seen it yet?

Riddhi Dogra, a popular television actor recently grabbed all the headlines owing to her appearance in Jawan. The actress was seen playing the role of Kaveri amma, a mother figure to one of Shah Rukh Khan's characters in the movie. She garnered immense praise for her role. Recently, at one of the press meets, the entire cast, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan's gang of girls, and Riddhi Dogra came together. Director Atlee was also present at the event. A video from the event featuring a cute gesture of Riddhi Dogra went viral. The actress also reacted to the video.

Riddhi Dogra's video from Jawan press meet

A video surfaced on the internet from the press meet evening that shows Riddhi Dogra running on stage to hold Shah Rukh Khan's hand and secure her place next to him. It starts with Shah Rukh Khan on stage with the background dancers. He extends his right hand toward his gang of girls from the movie and Riddhi Dogra who were entering the stage, and his left hand toward Deepika Padukone, who was entering from the left side with the others. As soon as Riddhi spots Shah Rukh Khan's hand, she runs towards him and holds his hand. Next, she stands next to him as the other girls stand next to her. Then they dance to the track from the movie, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Here's the video from the event:

The video is uploaded with the caption, "The way @iRidhiDogra ran on stage to secure her place beside @iamSRK Cutest & best fan girl of SRK." The actress also reacted to the video. She reshared it on her profile and wrote, "You would too if you saw him extend his hand." And added a heart in the eye and laughter emoji. Well, we are sure everyone would agree with her.

Check out Riddhi Dogra's reaction here:

About Jawan

Atlee's directorial, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role as Vikram Singh Rathore and Azad. The movie, released on 7th September 2023 marked Atlee and King Khan's first collaboration. It goes without saying, the movie has become a blockbuster and has earned massive amount at the box office within a few days of its release. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Riddhi Dogra, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone in an extended appearance, Sunil Grover, and other popular faces from the industry.

