Ridhi Dogra is currently obsessing over Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his cinematic brilliance! Time and again, the actress has expressed admiration for the filmmaker's aesthetics and intellect. Lauding Bhansali for his contribution to the industry, the Woh Apna Sa actress shared a throwback video of herself using one of Heeramandi's melodious tracks in the backdrop.

Earlier today (May 3), the actress praised Sanjeeda Shaikh, Tama Shah, and Richa Chadha for their performances in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. And now, Ridhi's special post for Sanjay Leela Bhansali is filled with admiration, love, and respect.

Ridhi Dogra's showreel for Heeramandi Season 2

Known for shows like Savitri and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Ridhi Dogra shared a throwback video of hers with Heeramandi's song, Chaudhavi Shab, playing in the background. In the clip, she is seen in a traditional avatar reflecting calming vibes. Dressed in a blue lehenga, the actress looks beautiful in golden jewelry and subtle makeup.

Opening up about her obsession with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work, she wrote, "Always obsessed over #sanjayleelabhansali Loved the storytelling, performances and the end stirred and moved the million women I carry within me.The strength that women hold when they come together is unparalleled and it was captured in such nuanced ways that I don't want to spoil it by reducing it to words. I'm inspired. It was every bit the magic I have loved ever since khamoshi. As a lover of cinema I salute you and I thank you for the gift of your artistry."

Further, she joked about her video being a work reel for the second season of the recently released drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Ridhi added, "@bhansaliproductions @shrutimahajancasting @netflix_in #heeramandionnetflix season 2 showreel is right here for you Throwback to this magic video you created @neerushaa_nikhat."

Have a look at the video here:

More about Heeramandi

Starring stunning ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal, the series was released on Netflix on May 1. It also stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles. Heeramandi is a tale of love and treachery as it delves into the world of courtesans who once reigned as queens.