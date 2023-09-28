Ridhi Dogra forgets to use #AskSRK in tweet for Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s how she reacted when fans reminded her

Ridhi Dogra, a renowned television actress, recently made headlines with her appearance in the film Jawan. In the movie, she portrayed the character of Kaveri Amma, who serves as a maternal figure to one of Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen personas. Her performance garnered widespread acclaim, earning her immense praise. The entire television industry came together to congratulate her on her fabulous performance. Talking about the actress' bond with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress is a crazy fan of the superstar, which she has proved on several occasions. Now, another incident occurred that shows how fond she is of King Khan.

Ridhi Dogra's tweet for Shah Rukh Khan

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan held a quick #AskSRK session on Twitter. During these sessions, the actor addresses fans' questions about anything and everything. This gives him a chance to interact with his fans, who eagerly wait for these sessions on the social media platform. Yesterday, he was shooting, and he did the session waiting for his call time. Taking this opportunity, his Jawan co-star also tweeted asking him about the next celebrations for the movie. She wrote, "BIG Congratulations. When are we all celebrating yet AGAIN ? I hope there’s a party. I hope we all dance together again. And I hope I manage to speak to you. And I hope you see this. Be well take care and thank you for bringing everyone back to the cinemas."

Here's Ridhi Dogra's tweet for Shah Rukh Khan:

Ridhi Dogra forgets to use #AskSRK

However, caught up with all the excitement, the Ridhi Dogra forgot to use the #AskSRk, which is necessary for King Khan to get the tweets. A fan pointed this out, and Ridhi tweeted, "Damn it #AskSRK" ANother fan replied to her tweet, "SRK ko tag bhi nahi kiya Mam." To this, Ridhi replied that she was caught up in the excitement and forgot about the hashtag. Her tweet reads, "Koi nahi. I got excited. I’m sure you’ve all heard by now he’s the only actor I would go silly for. So it’s all good. nothing new for me !! Ok bye guys. See you all later."

Check out Ridhi Dogra's reaction:

