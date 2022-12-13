Ridhi Dogra opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and Salman Khan in Tiger 3; Says THIS

Actress Ridhi Dogra who proved her position in the television industry has also marked her place in the digital section. The actress is quite active on social media as she updates her fans with glimpses from her personal and professional life. Well, now after proving herself in every domain, Ridhi is now going to be a part of two big Bollywood projects. Yes, you read it right, the actress will soon be sharing the screen space with superstars Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

In an interview with DNA, Ridhi shared her experience about working with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. When asked to point out a quality that specifies their personality, Ridhi said, "They (SRK and Salman) are different people, but one quality that is common between them is the humility that they carry. When it comes to craft, work ethics, and being on sets, they are very humble. I was amazed by the balance they keep between 'action' and 'cut.'"

She further stated that for her SRK is more than just a superstar. Ridhi was quoted saying, "Shah Rukh is from Delhi, so I get this Delhi wala vibe with him. I felt very comfortable with him, kyuki woh Delhi se hai, aur unka humour bhi Delhi ka hai. I also told him, 'I will not call you Shah Rukh sir, for me you are Shah Rukh.'" She concluded by saying that SRK doesn't take himself too seriously, but he does consider his art very seriously.

About Ridhi

On the professional front, Ridhi will soon be seen in her new show Pitchers Season 2 which will stream on ZEE5 and TVF from December 23. On the other hand, Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. Also, Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on November 10, 2023.