Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra remains connected with her fans, offering glimpses into her life through social media updates. From glamorous photoshoots to candid moments behind the scenes, she shares all on her social media handles.

Ridhi recently shared a post celebrating 1 year of the romantic-drama television series Badtameez Dil. She also penned a heartfelt note alongside the post.

Ridhi Dogra shares behind-the-scenes moments

The talented actress took to her Instagram handle and some shared behind-the-scenes snapshots from the fun shoot days on the Badtameez Dil set. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “1 year of Badtameez Dil. Sharing some silly and random #bts from the fun shoot days since you all are showing love to the show.”

Ridhi further continued, “And as you can see, we were always shivering and It was always Cold, and shoots are always a Mess. The name that the show was meant to have #ColdMess the name you all saw and loved and continue to love #badtameezdil. Thank you Dil se ♥️ Thank you @ektarkapoor for conceiving it, writing it and making it what it is. I alone have only seen this show 7-8 times. Grateful to you I got a Rom Com/Love Saga I can call my own. Grateful for your Genius. More and More power to you.

She reminisced about the journey of the show, from its inception to the love it continues to receive from viewers. From walking onto the set for the first shot in Belgrade to creating a unique Smash Room in Bombay for therapeutic breaks, Ridhi shared anecdotes that highlighted friendship and creativity.

The popular actress expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, including her co-star Barun Sobti, and the show's producer Ekta Kapoor, for bringing Badtameez Dil to life. She also playfully acknowledged the quirks and challenges of filming, from language barriers to unexpected encounters with concerned European doctors.

The Tiger 3 actress also expressed her gratitude towards her co-stars and the team behind the show through her post.

More about Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra has worked in various mediums, including films and OTT platforms. She gained recognition for her role as Nusrat in the gripping series Asur, alongside Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. Her appearance in The Married Woman also contributed to her popularity.

In films, she was a part of the movie Jawan, featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and bagged a role in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. Her projects include Lakadbaggha.

In television, she's been part of shows like Savitri, Woh Apna Sa, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Additionally, she showcased her talent in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

