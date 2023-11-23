Ridhi Dogra’s black harness and blue suit look is winning over netizens; Fans call her ‘effortlessly hot’

Actress Ridhi Dogra has proved her mettle in acting in several projects and films. Today, the actress took to social media to post a few photos in her sizzling avatar that surely set the internet on fire. The actress, known for her impeccable sense of style, took to social media to share snapshots of her latest look. Recently, she also got a haircut and is sporting short hair now.

Ridhi Dogra's new look

Ridhi Dogra set hearts racing with her daring and chic ensemble that left fans in awe. The actress donned a bold black harness on top, exuding confidence and a hint of edginess. The straps of the harness slipped from her shoulders in the first few photos, like an off-shoulder silhouette that added a touch of sexiness to her ensemble.

However, the big reveal awaited in the last photo, where Ridhi showcased the full outfit – a stunning navy blue suit that seamlessly combined sophistication with a playful edge. The actress, brimming with laughter and playful poses, sported a look that effortlessly blended elegance and charisma.

Check out Ridhi Dogra's look here:

The actress uploaded the photos with the caption, "Last night was fun. I experimented with my style and had myself an A ONE into 3 kinda of situation .. Like chicken soup. Look 3 - Harness."

The Jawan actress recently had a haircut and the chic, short hair, is a perfect complement to her stylish ensemble. Accessorizing with subtlety, Ridhi opted for a golden statement ring on her finger, letting the outfit take center stage. We love her minimalistic approach to accessories. The makeup was also very subtle with a hint of brown in the eyes and peach lips.

The actress took to her social media accounts to share the captivating photos, and it didn't take long for the comments to pour in. Fans and friends, including Arjit Taneja, Sriti Jha, Meiyang Chang, and others, couldn't help but shower compliments on Ridhi's look. Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha dropped fire emojis. Meiyang Chang wrote, "Yaaaaay… I’m loving this partnership."

Check out some of the comments below:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sajid Khan: Times when Bigg Boss 16 contestant met his mandali members after show