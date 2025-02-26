Ritesh Agarwal reveals talking to Elon Musk about Maha Kumbh; Shark takes his one-year-old son Ary to Prayagraj

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India 4 judge Ritesh Agarwal recently visited the Maha Kumbh, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. The OYO founder, who maintains an active social media presence, shared glimpses of his visit on social media, giving fans a look at his spiritual journey.

In a video, Ritesh Agarwal is seen sitting in a boat with his one-year-old son, Ary, on his lap. Both are dressed in matching red kurtas, making the moment even more special. Reflecting on the significance of this year’s Kumbh, Ritesh spoke about what makes it unique. He even revealed that he had discussed the event with none other than Elon Musk.

Check out Ritesh Agarwal's post below:

For the unversed, in January this year, Elon Musk welcomed top Indian entrepreneurs, including OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, at SpaceX's Starbase.

In another clip, Ritesh opened up about his personal connection to the Kumbh. He recalled visiting the sacred gathering as a child and experiencing the overwhelming energy of the place. Sharing his emotions, he wrote, “Standing at Mahakumbh with Ary for the first time, I was overwhelmed by a flood of memories from my own first visit. I remember feeling so small, yet part of something so much bigger.”

The Shark Tank India 4 panelist further expressed his hopes for his son, saying, “Today, I stood beside him, hoping he finds his own answers, his own faith, and his own path. This isn’t just a tradition; it’s a legacy. A legacy of belief, hope, and the courage to dream.”

This year’s Maha Kumbh has attracted not just pilgrims but also several well-known personalities from different fields. Shivangi Joshi, Katrina Kaif, Remo Dsouza, and Guru Randhawa, among others, took the holy dip.

Meanwhile, talking about the entrepreneur, the Shark joined the reality show Shark Tank India in its third season and continues to be among the panelists in the ongoing fourth season. He quickly became one of the most popular Sharks for his humble attitude.