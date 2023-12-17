Ritesh Deshmukh birthday: Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami and others having fun time with birthday boy; WATCH

Jennifer Winget is a popular name in the television industry. Apart from being a phenomenal actress, she is also known to be a great friend. The actress often spends quality time with her close-knit friends and also posts fun reels with them. The actress took to social media to share a fun video on her friend Ritesh Deshmukh's birthday.

Jennifer Winget took to social media to share a goofy reel with a group of her friends as they wished actor Ritesh Deshmukh on his birthday. Jennifer wrote, "Join us in sayin’ Heya to our playah, Riteish D with Big props…and cheers to this routine of choreographed and rigorously rehearsed dance dos and our unco-ordinated yet unabashed moves to his groove at every party… and in life! How blessed are we to have you, share you in close company and celebrate you everyday.

Happy birthday… @riteishd we love you!"

Have a look at the video posted by Jennifer Winget on Ritesh Deshmukh's birthday

The video also featured many popular faces like Genelia D'souza, Drashti Dhami, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Zaheer Khan, Sagrika Gatge, Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi among others.

This is not the first time that the group posted a goofy reel. This seems to be a reunion ritual as the group often posts such reels on special occasions. The group got together on Genelia Dsouza's birthday as well and recorded an entertaining and well-synchronized reel.

Jennifer Winget's professional life

Jennifer Winget has been in the industry since her childhood days. She played a promising character in Shakalaka Boom Boom opposite Romit Raj. However, she gained acknowledgment with her stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actress further played the crowd's favorite Dr. Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye and she got immense popularity and appraisals for the same.

She also tried her hand at playing the grey character of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhad. Season 1 of Beyhadh with Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, and Aneri Vajani was a massive hit and Jennifer was most appreciated for her portrayal of a psycho-lover in the show.



