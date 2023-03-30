Rithvik Dhanjani shares glimpse of his Turkey vacation with Surbhi Jyoti; Watch hilarious reel

Rithvik Dhanjani is among the well known actors of the entertainment industry. He rose to fame after playing the character of Arjun Kirloskar in popular daliy soap Pavitra Rishta Over the years, he has worked in the industry as an actor as well as a host and proved himself as a multi talented person.

Currently, Rithvik is in Turkey spending some quality time with his close friend Surbhi Jyoti. Both the actors have been constantly posting pictures and videos from their amazing vacation, making their fans check their social media accounts every now and then.

Rithvik recently posted a funny reel with Surbhi, Aryamaan Seth and Sumit Suri, where four of them are seen wearing traditional Turkish outfits and dancing on the tunes of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar.

"4 Farji Türkiye," the post read.

About Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani

Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with Zee Tv's show Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover and became a household name. Later, she appeared in shows like- Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin 3. Before entering in Hindi television industry, the actress has been part of Punjabi tv and film industry.

On other hand, Rithvik's first noticeable show was Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani where he played the role of Jay Khurana, a werewolf. He rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta as Arjun Kirloskar opposite Asha Negi.

He hosted several reality shows- India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer Chapter 3, Super Dancer (Chapter 4), etc.

He has not only hosted shows but also participated in many of them like- Nach Baliye 6 where he emerged as a winner, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

