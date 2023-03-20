Rithvik Dhanjani-Surbhi Jyoti are stylish globetrotters as they vacation in Istanbul; See PICS

Popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani played a crucial part in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, for almost two and a half years and received many accolades and fame for his exceptional performance. Along with acting, the actor is also a talented host, loves music, and art, and loves traveling. At present, Rithivik is spending a fun time with his close friend Surbhi Jyoti in Istanbul, Turkey. Yesterday, March 19, Surbhi shared a few solo photos from the streets of Istanbul.

Rithvik Dhanjani shares new PICS:

Today, Rithvik Dhanjani dropped a few pictures with Surbhi Jyoti from their vacation in Istanbul, Turkey. In these snaps, we see globetrotters exploring the gorgeous streets and cafes of Istanbul. Surbhi is seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants as she steps out on her vacation. On the other hand, Rithvik opted for a peach co-ord set and looks handsome. Sharing these snaps with his fans and followers, Rithvik captioned, "Painting the town peach!".

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about Rithvik's personal life, the Pavitra Rishta actor is single at present, and earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, he shared his wish for finding love. On being asked if he has found his ladylove to spend his life, Rithvik revealed, “No. Not even close.”

Rithvik Dhanjani's professional life:

Rithvik Dhanjani started his acting career with the telly show Bandini, but he came to the limelight with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. Post that, the actor made his name by anchoring several reality shows like India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

Surbhi Jyoti's professional life:

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career in television with the show Qubool Hai. She has also worked in numerous other TV shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, etc. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 3. She has also worked in numerous web series and music videos.

