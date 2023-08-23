Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex-girlfriend Asha Negi on her birthday, fans say 'You both were great together...'

Popular celebs Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi are among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, both have worked on several projects and have gained a massive fan following. After dating for a few years, Asha and Rithvik parted ways in 2020. After their break up, the former couple maintained a cordial bond and often wished each other on special occasions. Today (August 23), Asha Negi celebrates her 34th birthday and on this special day, Asha received a special wish from Rithvik.

Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex-girlfriend Asha Negi:

A few hours ago, Rithvik Dhanjani took to his social media handle to wish his ex-girlfriend Asha Negi. The Pavitra Rishta fame shared a picture of the actress and penned a sweet message for her. Sharing her candid sunkissed photo, Rithvik wrote a heartwarming note and wrote, "Happy birthday negi!!! Bappa tujhe Bauhaut Bauhaut khushiyan de hamesha! May you always find yourself surrounded with loved ones who share your contagious laughter! May you always find yourself embraced by joy! @ashanegi."

Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday wish for ex-girlfriend Asha Negi:

Fans reaction:

As soon as Rithvik shared this post on his Instagram handle, fans were quick enough to shower love on both of them and nostalgically hoped for the duo to reunite. One fan wrote, "Deep down we all cry and hope for you two get back together," another user commented, "Its been many years but we all still miss you 2," while another user shared, "Ashvik fans ko ab abhi ummid hai."Along with this, a user expressed their wish to see Rithvik and Asha in Bigg Boss. The comment read, "arrey yaar! You guys come together in bb if u both r still single. I m sure u guys will again fall for each other. My altime favourite jodi."

About Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's love tale:

Years ago, Asha Negi and Rithivik Dhanjani were a part of the hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta where they played an on-screen couple. Soon their reel romance turned into a real one and both then started dating. However, after being in a relationship for more than six years, Rithvik and Asha mutually decided to part ways in 2020. Even after their break up, the former couple has been cordial with one another. Both often wish each other on their birthday on social media.

