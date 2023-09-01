Roadies 1: Rannvijay Singha recalls last day of the show and winning bike; see his PICS with Hrithik Roshan

Rannvijay Singha is among the well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry who rose to fame after winning the iconic popular reality show Roadies 1. Roadies 1 - Challenges Har Kadam Par, premiered in 2003 with 10 contestants and was hosted by popular VJ Cyrus Sahukar. The first season of this reality show quickly grabbed attention owing to its unique concept. After performing all tasks, Rannvijay emerged as the winner and since then there has been no looking back for him. Today Rannvijay remembered his grand win of Roadies 1.

Rannvijay Singha shares PICS with Hrithik Roshan:

Just a few hours ago, Roadies 1 winner Rannvijay Singha shared a new post with his fans and followers recalling the day he won the adventurous reality show. He shared a few of his unseen pictures with his co-contestants and Hrithik Roshan from the last day of the show. In these snaps, Rannvijay is seen posing with his co-contestants, Hrithik Roshan and his winning prize which is Karizma bike. In these snaps we also see Rannvijay celebrating his win with Hrithik and others.

Sharing this post, the Roadies 1 winner captioned, "2003. Roadies 1, Final day, @hrithikroshan gave us the keys to our “Karizma’s” L-R:- Luv, @tonykordolia, Kriti, Natasha G, Hritik, @ranjitbajaj, Natasha R & Me. We hung out, we laughed we danced.. it was an amazing day. #donofroadies #legendsofkarizma."

Take a look at Rannvijay Singha's PICS with Hrithik Roshan:

Details of Rannvijay Singha's professional life after Roadies 1:

After winning Roadies 1, Rannvijay Singha aspired to try his luck in the entertainment industry, and due to his hard work and dedication, he rose to fame and became a popular VJ and host. Rannvijay hosted numerous seasons of Roadies from 2004 to 2021. Later, he appeared as a gang leader in a few of Roadies seasons. Along with Roadies, he also hosted several other reality shows such as MTV Stuntmania, Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, Splitsvilla, Scooty Pep Diva, and MTV Troll Police.

Rannvijay also acted in several films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy, 3 A.M. A Paranormal Experience, and others. He also acted in web series like Forbidden Love and Mismatched. Rannvijay was last seen hosting the first season of the popular reality show Shark Tank India.

ALSO READ: Will Rannvijay Singha ever return to Roadies or Splitsvilla as a host? Actor spills beans