Roadies 19 gang leader Prince Narula and team take shelter in yellow room as drunkards cause ruckus at concert

Prince Narula is a popular name in the showbiz world. He emerged as the winner of Roadies X2 and since then he has been associated with the reality show. Besides appearing in a number of reality TV shows, the popular personality has built his oeuvre as a singer. Talking about his singing career, he often sings at live concerts to delight his fans. Recently, a shocking incident from one of his latest concerts made headlines. A group of drunkards caused a ruckus at his concert.

Fight at Prince Narula’s concert

A report published in Jagran stated that Prince Narula held a concert at a hotel near Rampur. A group of men who were supposedly drunk got into a fight with each other and created a ruckus at the venue. Due to the chaos caused by the fight, the audience started throwing chairs at each other which led to injuries. For the safety of the singer and his team, they were rushed to the green room.

Later, the Punjabi singer Prince Narula opened up about the incident during an interaction with the paparazzi. He said, “Two guys started fighting, and we could not see as there was a huge crowd. There were very few bouncers, and for safety, we were taken to the green room. However, it is unknown why the drunk men got into a scuffle.”

Prince Narula work front

The singer has been part of the popular reality show Roadies as a gang leader and mentor to coach the contestants on the show. He will be seen in the latest season reprising his role as a gang leader in Roadies: Karm Ka Kaand with Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati. This season will be hosted by Sonu Sood.

Prince Narula is also the winner of Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9.

