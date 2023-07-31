Roadies 19: Gang leader Prince Narula tells team ‘Gautam Gulati jaysa fake banna hai toh…’; Latter reacts

MTV Roadies 19 - Karm Ya Kaand- E18: MTV Roadies 19 - Karm Ya Kaand, premiered on June 3, and has been engaging viewers ever since. The show reintroduced everyone’s favorite gang leaders - Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty, along with the host Sonu Sood. The show has taken a major turn in the latest task where Gang leader Prince Narula, broke his team alliance with the gang leader Rhea Chakraborty team and accused Gautam Gulati of being a fake person.

Before the assignment began, all team members were served 'Chaat' in the morning, which sparked a brawl between Gary Lu (Gang Prince) and Himanshu Arora (Gang Gautam). Everyone was attempting to mediate the matter, but the brawl escalated when Priyanka Gupta (Gang Prince) started saying something about Piyu Sharma (Gang Gautam) to Rajveer Arora. When Piyu entered the fray, the conflict heated up, and both Priyanka and Piyu took trolls from other gangs.

What happened during the task?

Gang leader Prince dissolved the alliance with gang Rhea's team. Gang leader Gautam Gulati used this opportunity to his advantage and created an alliance with gang Rhea's squad to subdue team Prince.

Digging deeper into the task, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty broke into a verbal spat, with leader Gautam siding with leader Rhea. The brawl erupted because Prince believed Sachin (Gang Rhea) had cheated in the task but leader Rhea and Gautam disagreed. Prince further said, “Bhaut maja aara tha ki ab game khul gayi hai, ab mai khul kar jawab de skta hu aur didi (Rhea Chakraborty) ko bolunga ki aap bhaiya (Gautam Gulati) ki liye khel rhe ho or bhaiya apke liye khel rahe hai. Good luck kyunki aap dono ko mujhe harane ke liye ek sath hona padega. Tum dono m itna dum nahi hai ki solo karke mujhe hara do.”

See why Prince Narula called Gautam Gulati a fake person

When asked Rhea replied, “Yeh game hai or yeh game gang leaders k liye bhi hai. Mai Saam Daam Dand Bhed, sab karne ke liye taiyar hu.”

Rhea gang won the task and won 5 immunity batches for the team.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, it can be seen that the team members will break into a fight again during the elimination round. Reacting to the same, Gautam Gulati said, “Agar apko Prince jaise banna hai toh Prince ko follow kro”. To which Prince replied and said, “Agar gauatm jaisa fake banna hai toh uske jaise bano”.

The next episode is going to broadcast the second elimination of Roadies 19. Who do you think will leave the Roadies this time?

