Roadies 19: Gautam Gulati reveals how Salman Khan played peacemaker between Prince Narula and him

Roadies 19 recently premiered and as usual, it's catching everyone's attention because of the intriguing contestants and the even more interesting gang leaders. This time, the gang leaders include well-known celebrities like Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula. Even before the show aired, there were reports suggesting that not everything was going smoothly between the gang leaders. Rumors were going around that Gautam and Prince had a big fight while they were shooting for the show. But guess who stepped in to help? It was none other than Salman Khan, who acted as a mediator to resolve the issues between the two actors.

Salman Khan played peacemaker between Prince and Gautam:

Speaking to India Today, Gautam Gulati shared how Salman Khan tried to resolve the argument between him and Prince Narula. Gautam explained that when Salman Khan found out about their fight, he called Gautam to learn more about what had happened. Gautam told Salman the details, mentioning that things got pretty intense during the auditions for Roadies 19. He said, "I wasn't very keen. Even if they pay me millions, I wouldn't get into this kind of content. I told (Salman Khan) sir, I am a professional actor. I can't fight and argue the way people do in reality shows. Baaki main chodne ke liye ready hu (I am ready to leave), I don't have a problem. Then, sir said 'Chal, let me do something then'."

Gautam also told how Salman Khan talked to Prince Narula about the issue. Gautam shared that Salman had a conversation with Prince, advising him to stay calm and peaceful. Afterward, Salman called Gautam again and assured him that everything was fine. Salman praised Gautam's efforts and mentioned that even the channel team appreciated him. Salman told Gautam to keep doing his work and not pay attention to the matter because Prince wouldn't fight or argue.

Further, Gautam revealed, "Everything was okay later. But then, it happened again, which you can see on the show." In the show, Gautam and Prince Narula often have arguments during the task and because of their gang members.

