Roadies 19 Grand Finale: Finalists, when-where to watch Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty's show

Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand, led by Sonu Sood, has undoubtedly been one of the most talked about seasons of the adventure-based reality show. Not only its contestants, but the three gang leaders, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula were all over the headlines owing to the tiff between them. However, sailing swiftly through all the arguments, controversies, and adventure, Roadies 19 is all set to draw its curtains down tomorrow (October 15).

The 19th season of the genre-defining youth reality television show embarked on its quest from Kurukshetra to Kaza, traveling across Patiala, Chail, Kullu, and Sissu, shortlisting the best of diverse talent from the country. Among numerous auditioners, the top 30 contenders belonging to various backgrounds like athletes, survivors, dancers, content creators, and animal rescuers embarked on this thrilling journey.

Here are the top 5 finalists of Roadies 19:

After performing gruesome stunts and challenges, only five contestants of Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula's gangs have made it to the grand finale of the show. One of these top 5 finalists will be crowned as the winner of Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. After crossing the semi-final stage, the top 5 finalists of Roadies 19 are-

Rishabh Jaiswal

Vashu Jain

Siwet Tomar

Prakram Dandona

Himanshu Arora

When and Where to watch Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand grand finale?

The highly anticipated Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand grand finale, led by the dynamic host Sonu Sood and gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula, can be watched on (Sunday) October 15, 2023. The episode will air on MTV and Jio Cinema at 7 pm. The episode can also be watched on Jio Cinema.

About Roadies 19's semi-finale task:

After the Ticket to Finale task, Prakram Dandona had made his way to become the first finalist on Roadies – Karm ya Kaand securing Gautam Gang’s presence. Apart from Prakram, Vashu Jain, Rishabh Jaiswal, Himanshu Arora, and Siwet Tomar performed the semi-finale task. The semi-finale task, Panchtatva, was a combination of the universe’s five elements, earth, air, water, fire, and sky. The contestants were supposed to collect five bricks with pathways created using these elements and skillfully balance them, symbolizing how the elements ultimately balance the universe.

ALSO READ: Roadies 19: ‘I don’t have any favorites’; what made Sonu Sood say this to Prince Narula?